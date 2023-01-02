Wrong To Say SC Has Upheld Demonetisation: Cong

New Delhi: It is “misleading and wrong” to say the Supreme Court has upheld demonetisation, the Congress declared on Monday, adding that the majority apex court verdict on the matter deals with the limited issue of the process of decision making not with its outcomes.

The verdict has nothing to say on whether the stated objectives of demonetisation were met or not, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

The dissenting verdict on demonetisation is a “slap on the wrist” of the government as it has pointed out the “illegality and irregularities” in the decision, added his colleague and former finance minister P Chidambaram.

The Supreme Court in a 4:1 majority verdict has upheld the government’s 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination notes, saying the decision-making process was not flawed.