New Delhi: Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, marking the ongoing Ranji Trophy season as his final appearance on the field.

Saha, who turned 40 this year, shared his decision on social media, reflecting on a career that spanned over a decade and saw him don the Indian jersey in 40 Test matches.

Saha’s journey in international cricket has been marked by his exceptional skills behind the stumps and crucial contributions with the bat. Despite his talents, Saha often found himself overshadowed by contemporaries, leading him to describe his career as being in the “wrong era” for the “wrong team.”

“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible ride; your support has meant the world,” Saha wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Saha’s international career highlights include scoring 1,353 runs in Test cricket, with three centuries and six half-centuries. He also holds the record for the second-most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper, just behind MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant. His last appearance for India was in 2021 against New Zealand.

In addition to his Test career, Saha has been a stalwart in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for various franchises over 17 seasons. However, he will not be participating in the IPL 2025, having not registered for the mega auction.

As Saha prepares to hang up his gloves, he aims to make his final season with Bengal a memorable one, hoping to lead his team to a Ranji Trophy victory. His retirement marks the end of an era for a player who, despite the challenges, remained a dedicated and skilled cricketer.