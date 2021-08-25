Writ Petitions Over Civic Body Polls: Orissa HC Seeks Reply From Chief Secy, SEC Within 4 Weeks

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court (HC) has sought a reply from the State Election Commission (SEC) and the Chief Secretary over writ petitions filed in HC seeking immediate conduct of civic body polls.

The court has asked to furnish the reply within 4 weeks.

According to reports, three separate writ petitions were filed in the Orissa High Court by different leaders and individuals over immediate conduct of elections to urban bodies in Odisha. They sought direction from the State government and the State Election Commission (SEC) for conducting the urban body polls.

While former bureaucrat Prasanna Mishra filed the petition from Bhubaneswar, former Minister and senior BJP leader Samir Dey moved the court from Cuttack. Similarly, BJP MLA Jayant Sarangi filed the writ petition from Puri town.