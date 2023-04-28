Wrestlers’ Protest Will Continue Till WFI Chief Is Sent To Jail, Says Bajrang Punia

New Delhi: Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia today said that the wrestlers’ protest will continue till the chief of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is sent to jail, news agency ANI reported.

The Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that they will register an FIR against the WFI chief over the sexual harassment charges. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the top court that the Delhi Police will register FIR by today evening.

Reacting to the assurance of the Delhi Police, wrestler Sakshi Malik, as quoted by news agency PTI, said, “I want to thank the Supreme Court for directing the police to file a case as this marks our first step towards victory. However, our protest will continue.”

The protesting wrestlers further said that they don’t trust the Delhi Police, as it might file a loose FIR, PTI reported. “It (Police) might file a loose FIR. We we will see, observe then take a decision (on calling off protest). He should be behind the bars and removed from all the posts he holds, otherwise he will try to influence the investigation,” Vinesh Phogat said.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Friday was hearing a plea by seven women wrestlers seeking registration of an FIR against Singh. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Delhi Police and others while saying the matter was “serious” and requires its consideration.