Wrestlers’ protest: Khap mahapanchayat in Delhi today

Delhi: As khap panchayat leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana are marching to Jantar Mantar on Sunday to extend support to the protesting wrestler the Delhi Police has beefed up the security at the protest venue and at borders. India’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia,Sakhi Malik and Vinesh Phogat are protesting for the last two weeks, demanding the sacking of Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan and his arrest over charges of alleged sexual harassment of female grapplers.

The protesting wrestlers are hoping that the khap mahapanchayat will be of huge success and will help in getting more support for them in their fight against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait) have also extended support to the agitation and threatened to lay a siege to New Delhi, along with the khap leaders, if the MP was not arrested within one week, The Indian Express reported.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait is likely to be present. He tweeted a video announcing that khap leaders will hold a panchayat at the protest site to decide the course of the protest.

Additional deployments will be made and areas near Jantar Mantar will be barricaded, some reports indicated. Delhi Police officials said there was no specific security plans for the candlelight march, but said tractors and slow-moving vehicles trying to enter the border would not be allowed and precautions will be taken to maintain peace and order.