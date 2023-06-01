Wrestlers’ Protest: Big Farmers’ Meet Today

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait will be holding a ‘Mahapanchayat’ (Khap meeting) will be held in Muzaffarnagar’s Soram village today to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment charges, reported news agency PTI.

Tikait, who is also the head of Balyan Khap, said on Tuesday that the protest-related matters will be discussed in detail in the Mahapanchayat tomorrow. Tikait said multiple representatives of different Khaps and their heads from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab Rajasthan and Delhi will be participating in the Mahapanchayat, as reported by PTI. He said the main objective of the meeting is to decide the next course of action in the ongoing wrestlers’ protest.

This comes a day after a high drama on Tuesday when the wrestlers gathered on the banks of the Ganga river in Haridwar, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river, but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grieva

nces.