Wrestler Shot Dead In Maharashtra’s Khed

Pune: Wrestler Nagesh Subhash Karale was shot dead at Shel Pimpalgaon in Khed taluka in Maharashtra on Thursday night.

The 38-year-old deceased, a resident of Shel Pimpalgaon, was gunned down by accused Pimpri Chinchwad, said Police.

According to the police, the incident took place near Milind Beer Shop in Shel Pimpalgaon around 9.05 pm on Thursday. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Chakan where doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of IPC.