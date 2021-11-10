Wrestler Nisha Dahiya, Her Brother Shot Dead By Unknown Assailants

New Delhi: Unidentified assailants shot dead national-level wrestler, Nisha Dahiya, and her brother Suraj at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Sonepat’s Halalpur in Haryana on Wednesday.

According to reports, Nisha’s mother Dhanpati was also injured during the incident and is in critical condition. She has been admitted to Rohtak’s PGI hospital.

Reportedly, police have sent both the bodies for post-mortem to Civil Hospital in Sonepat. The matter is under investigation and the reason behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

On Friday, Nisha Dahiya bagged a bronze medal in 65 kg at Wrestling U-23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. PM Narendra Modi also praised her along with other women wrestlers for her breakthrough performance.

Nisha won a gold medal at the cadet National Championships in 2014 in Srinagar and repeated the feat the following year.