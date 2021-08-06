Wrestler Deepak Punia’s coach Murad Gaidarov expelled from Tokyo Olympics for ‘assaulting’ coach

The International Olympic Committee (IOA) has cancelled the accreditation of Indian wrestling team’s foreign assistant coach Murad Gaidarov for assaulting a match referee after Deepak Punia suffered a defeat at the hands of Myles Amine of San Marino.

According to reports, Gaidarov will be flown back to India on the 10.30 pm flight from Tokyo. Confirming this, IOA Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta said that Murad was involved in an uncalled incident of assault on one of the match referees and hence was being withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympic Village immediately and is being called back to India tonight.

San Marino’s Myles Nazim Amine defeated Punia in the 86kg freestyle bronze medal bout.

As per reports, Murad went to the referee’s room after Deepak Punia’s match and attacked the referee. Following the incident, the International Olympic Committee expelled the 2008 Beijing Olympics Silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics

It may be recalled here that Gaidarov was disqualified at the 2004 Athens Olympics for attacking his opponent off the mat after his quarter-final defeat.