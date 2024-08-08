Wrestler Antim Panghal & team deported after sister caught using accreditation at Paris Olympics

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Antim Panghal and her entire entourage have been asked to leave Paris for a major disciplinary breach. Antim’s sister was caught using the wrestler’s accreditation at the Paris Olympics 2024 Games Village and was briefly detained by the French police for questioning. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) sprung into action after the embarrassing incident and decided to send the wrestler and her team home.

The expectations were high from Panghal, who qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024 in place of veteran Vinesh Phogat. However, the promising youngster suffered a humiliating defeat in her opening bout in the women’s 53kg category on Wednesday, August 07. She lost 10-0 to Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil to crash out of the competition.

Hours after her defeat, the two-time junior world champion’s sister, Nisha Panghal was caught by the security officials at the Games Village in Paris for trying to imitate her and falsely entering the village. She was detained by the Paris police for questioning and was let go with a warning after IOA’s intervention.

“The Indian Olympic Association has decided to fly wrestler Antim and her support staff back after a disciplinary breach was brought to IOA’s notice by the French authorities,” IOA said in a statement.