Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Enters Semis in Men’s 57Kg, Revives Hopes for Gold

By Abinash Satpathy

India’s Aman Sehrawat has advanced to the 57kg freestyle wrestling semifinals, reviving the nation’s hopes for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Sehrawat, who began his campaign that day, secured a dominant victory over Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania, winning by technical superiority. He beat Zelimkhan by 12-0.

He is now set to compete for a spot in the final, ensuring at least a bronze medal match.

This uplifting news comes a day after the disqualification of India’s Vinesh Phogat from the women’s 50kg freestyle competition.

