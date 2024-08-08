Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Enters Semis in Men’s 57Kg, Revives Hopes for Gold

India’s Aman Sehrawat has advanced to the 57kg freestyle wrestling semifinals, reviving the nation’s hopes for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Sehrawat, who began his campaign that day, secured a dominant victory over Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania, winning by technical superiority. He beat Zelimkhan by 12-0.

He is now set to compete for a spot in the final, ensuring at least a bronze medal match.

This uplifting news comes a day after the disqualification of India’s Vinesh Phogat from the women’s 50kg freestyle competition.

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat retires a day after disqualification from Paris Olympics

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat disqualified from Paris Olympics for being overweight ahead of wrestling final