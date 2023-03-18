WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Beat Mumbai Indians By 5 Wickets

UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians in Match 15 of the TATA WPL at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This was MI’s first loss in the tournament after having won the first five matches.

Sophie Ecclestone starred for UPW as she picked up three wickets (3/15) and scored 16 crucial runs at the death. Overall, it was a spinner’s day out for the UPW as they choked the scoring and picked up seven wickets.

Tahlia McGrath (38 off 25) and Grace Harris (39 off 28) then played crucial knocks to help UPW clinch a five-wicket win and break Mumbai’s five-match winning streak.

Defending 127, Hayley Matthews provided MI a good start as she had Devika Vaidya caught at first slip with captain Harmanpreet Kaur pulling off a brilliant one-handed reflex catch. However, they dropped a couple of catches, off consecutive balls, off Nat Sciver-Brunt, to provide Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire lifelines. Healy though couldn’t ride her luck for long as she was trapped LBW by Issy Wong. The umpire gave it not out but MI reviewed it and replays showed three reds with the ball hitting the leg stump. Wong could have had two in two but keeper Yastika Bhatia dropped Tahlia McGrath off the very next ball.

MI trudged to 27/2 at the end of the Powerplay.

Navgire was then strangled down the leg side off Nat Sciver-Brunt for 12, off the first ball after Powerplay. McGrath and Grace Harris then got together and steadied the ship. McGrath was the aggressor as she hit a four and a six off Wong and then hit three fours off the Ishaque over.

UPW needed a wicket at this moment and Amelia Kerr provided it as she had McGrath caught and bowled on 38 (25) off a googly.

Harris then turned tables as she combined power with placement to hit six fours and bring the required run rate below 6. Kerr though provided another crucial moment in the game as she had Harris caught at long on after being hit for consecutive fours. With 23 needed off 26, Deepti and Ecclestone got together, held their nerves and finished the match in the last over. With 5 needed off four balls, Ecclestone finished it off in style with a six over long on, off Wong.

Earlier, UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl. UPW made one change as Parshavi Chopra was handed debut and she replaced Shweta Sehrawat while Mumbai Indians went unchanged.

UP Warriorz bowlers started off well and bowled with discipline to keep the MI openers in check. They didn’t concede a boundary for the first 22 balls. Matthews then broke the shackles as she smashed a couple of sixes over the off side off Grace Harris. She then smacked one over mid off for four, off Sarvani. But the left-arm pacer bounced back a couple of balls later to clean up Bhatia on 7. UPW restricted MI to 31/1 in the Powerplay, MI’s lowest of the tournament.

The UPW spinners kept it tight and the pressure paid off as Sophie Ecclestone struck in her first over, trapping Nat Sciver-Brunt LBW for 5.

MI hit just two boundaries – a four and a six – from the 7th to 10th over as they reached 56/2 at the half-way mark.

Ecclestone then had her second and the big wicket of the set Matthews (35 off 30) who looked to pull but ended up getting a top edge and the keeper made no mistake.

Harmanpreet Kaur then tried to up the ante with three fours but the spinners continued to make merry as Rajeshwari Gayakwad removed Amelia Kerr and then Deepti Sharma had the big wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur, caught at deep mid-wicket. A ball earlier, Harmanpreet was given out caught behind but she reviewed successfully. However, she walked back the very next ball for 25 (22).

Ecclestone then had her third as she had Amanjot Kaur stumped for 5. Gayakwad then cleaned up Humaira Kazi for 4 to reduce MI to 103/7. Deepti then scalped her second wicket as she cleaned up Dhara Gujjar.

Issy Wong then played a crucial cameo of 19-ball 32 to take MI to 127. The final over saw 11 runs scored and Deepti affecting two brilliant run outs.

MI kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never got any momentum going. The highest partnership was the 30-run stand between openers Matthews and Bhatia – 30 off 29 balls. Gayakwad took 2/16 while Deepti Sharma finished with figures of 2/35.