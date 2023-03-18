WPL 2023: RCB beat Gujarat Giants by 8 wickets

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by 8 wickets in Match no 16 of the Women’s Premier League at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

After losing five matches in a row, Royal Challengers Bangalore now have tasted two back to back wins in the Women’s Premier League.

After their win over UP Warriorz on Wednesday, they have now beaten the Gujarat Giants side in a comfortable run chase on Saturday.

Sophie Devine was the star of the night for Bangalore as she scored a 99 and might have missed out on a well-deserved hundred but helped her team finish the match with 27 balls to spare.