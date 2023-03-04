WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon And AP Dhillon Put Up Electrifying Performances. Watch!

The Women’s Premier League opening ceremony saw electrifying performances from Bollywood actresses, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, along with Punjabi pop singer AP Dhillon at the DY Patil Stadium.

The gates opened for fans at 4.00 PM and they were able to witness the grand opening ceremony which started at 6:25 PM.

Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon performed some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled.

While Kiara kickstarted the show with performances of her hit songs and ended with ‘Bijli’ from her last release ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20)

Kriti was the next performer who danced to her popular chartbusters ‘Param Sundari’ and ‘Thumkeshwari’. She grooved everyone with a heartfelt performance on ‘Chak De India’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20)

The crowd was audibly cheering both actresses as they danced to all of their major hit songs.

Star singer AP Dhillon ended the set with Brown Munde and his performance made fans want only more. Mandira Bedi hosted the opening ceremony of WPL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20)

The historic TATA Women’s Premier League kickstarts with a marquee clash between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.