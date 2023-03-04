WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians secure 143-run victory over Gujarat Giants in tournament opener

Bowlers and Harmanpreet Kaur (30-ball 65) ensured Mumbai Indians (MI) face no jitters as depleted Gujarat Giants were beaten comprehensively by them in inaugural match of Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) on Saturday, March 4, at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

Batting first, Harmanpreet Kaur scored 65 runs off just 30 balls with, laced with 14 blistering boundaries to destroy Gujarat, help Mumbai post a huge total of 207/5.

The right-handed not only scored a historic fifty but also stitched a solid 89 run partnership for fourth wicket with New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr, who contributed with an unbeaten 45 off just 24 balls with six fours and a six.

For her incredible captain’s knock of 65(30), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur bagged the Player of the Match award.

Earlier in the game, it was all fireworks at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai in this opener. After Yastika Bhatia was dismissed, Hayley Matthews initiated the good work with the bat at the cue end of the powerplay. After she was dismissed, Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr joined hands and made Mumbai reach a mammoth total of 207 runs. Beth Mooney, the skipper of Gujarat won the toss and elected to field first, and it certainly did not go well for them.

This humiliating loss will certainly force Gujarat management to sit down and take note ahead of their next match in WPL. Mumbai, on the other hand, are off to a flying start in WPL as they kick off their campaign with a dominating 143-run win.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Gujarat Giants playing XI: Beth Mooney(w/c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Dayalan Hemalatha, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Monica Patel, Mansi Joshi