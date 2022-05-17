WPI Inflation Rises To Record High Of 15.08% In April

New Delhi: The annual rate of inflation was 15.08% (Provisional) for the month of April, 2022 (Y-o-Y) as compared to 10.74% in April, 2021.

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased marginally from 8.71% in March, 2022 to 8.88% in April, 2022. The high rate of inflation in April, 2022 was primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles, non-food articles, food products and chemicals & chemical products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The Office of the Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade released the index numbers of wholesale price in India (Base Year: 2011-12) for the month of April, 2022 (Provisional) and for the month of February, 2022 (Final). Provisional figures of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) are released on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month and compiled with data receiv

The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below.

The month over month change in WPI index for the month of April, 2022 stood at 2.08 % as compared to March, 2022. The monthly change in WPI index for last six-month is summarized below:

Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):-The index for this major group increased by 2.70% to 174.9 (provisional) in April, 2022 from 170.3 (provisional) for the month of March, 2022. Prices of Food Articles (3.61%), Non-food Articles (1.20%), Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (0.59%) and Minerals (0.13%) increased in April, 2022 as compared to March, 2022.

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):- The index for this major group increased by 2.79% to 151 (provisional) in April, 2022 from 146.9 (provisional) for the month of March, 2022. Prices of Mineral Oils (7.58%) increased in April, 2022 as compared to March, 2022. Prices of Electricity (-9.68%) declined in April, 2022 as compared to March, 2022.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):-The index for this major group increased by 1.69% to 144 (provisional) in April, 2022 from 141.6 (provisional) for the month of March, 2022. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 18 groups have witnessed increase in prices while 3 groups that have witnessed decrease in prices. The increase in prices is mainly contributed by basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, textiles, machinery and equipment, electrical equipment, and food products. Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, computer, electronic and optical products; leather and related products in April, 2022 as compared to March, 2022. While the Manufacture of beverages remain unchanged in April, 2022 as compared to March, 2022.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have increased from 167.3 in March, 2022 to 172.9 in April, 2022. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased from 8.71% in March, 2022 to 8.88% in April, 2022.

Final index for the month of February 2022 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of February, 2022 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 145.3 and 13.43% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups for April, 2022 are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. The WPI Index for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for April, 2022 have been compiled at a weighted response rate 83 percent, while the final figure for February, 2022 is based on the weighted response rate of 92 percent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in