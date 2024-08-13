Woxsen University’s Incubation Arm Trade Tower Concludes Inaugural Pre-Incubation Program

Hyderabad: Woxsen University’s Trade Tower recently concluded its inaugural Pre-Incubation Program, designed to propel innovation and entrepreneurship.

The 10-day intensive program equipped aspiring entrepreneurs with the essential tools, knowledge, resources, and mentorship needed to transform innovative ideas into growth-driven businesses.

With over 237+ applications, the program selected 10 promising startups to participate. Guided by 15 expert resource persons, these startups delved into a wide range of critical topics, from Idea Validation and Design Thinking & Innovation to Business Model Canvas, Digital Marketing Strategies, Basics of Finance, AI Tools for Startups, AI Audit for Startups, Entrepreneurial Skill Assessment, Legal Responsibilities & Intellectual Property Rights, and Fundraising.

Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice President, Woxsen University said “Woxsen University is proud to support the entrepreneurial aspirations of our students and the wider community through initiatives like the Pre-Incubation Program. The knowledge, skills, and mentorship provided during these 10 days have equipped participants with a strong foundation to pursue their startup journeys. We are excited to see how these startups evolve and contribute to the broader landscape of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Dr. Daya Shankar, Head of Trade Tower, Woxsen University said “The completion of this 10-day Pre-Incubation Program is a testament to Trade Tower’s unwavering commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talent. At Trade Tower, we believe in creating a thriving ecosystem that empowers aspiring entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into successful ventures. The energy, passion, and innovation displayed by our participants has been truly inspiring.”