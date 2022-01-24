Would Like To Give Deepak & Shardul More Games: Dravid

Cape Town: After performing well among others in the ODI series against South Africa, team India head coach Rahul Dravid lauded Deepak Chahar.

In the post-match press conference, Dravid said that Chahar’s all-around ability gives India a lot more options.

Chahar picked up 2 for 53 and then made 54 off just 34 batting at No. 7 in the game in Cape Town.

“I mean Deepak Chahar has shown in the opportunities he has gotten with us in Sri Lanka and over here well, he has got some really good ability with the bat. We know what he can do with the ball as well. I have seen him at India A as well and I know he can bat really well so certainly gives us a lot more options,” Dravid said.

“It is nice to have people like him and Shardul Thakur as well, who we have seen in the last couple of games, contribute with the bat as well. So, obviously, the more and more players like this who can contribute lower down, certainly makes a big difference and give us more options. So, certainly we would like to give Deepak more games along with Shardul and lot of other people who can step up in the course of next year or so and give us depth in the side,” he added.

The former India batter said that there is a lot of time for the 2023 World Cup.

“This is a good eye opener but we haven’t played a lot of ODI cricket. We last played against England in March. We will play a lot of white ball cricket before next year’s World Cup,” said Dravid.