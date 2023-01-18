World’s Oldest Known Person Dies At 118

Marseille: Lucile Randon, a French nun who was the oldest known person on Earth, has passed away. She was 118.

She breathed her last at her nursing home in Toulon, spokesman David Tavella said.

Sainte Catherine Labouré nursing home spokesman David Tavella said Ranon’s death was “a great sadness” but that for her, “it’s a liberation.”

Randon, known as Sister Andre, was born in southern France on February 11, 1904, when World War I was still a decade away.

Guinness World Records named Randon the oldest living person in April 2022, after the death of Kane Tanako, a Japanese woman who lived to be 119. She was also the oldest known Covid-19 survivor after she contracted the virus in 2021 at age 116.