World’s Largest & Tallest Observation Wheel All Set To Open On Oct 21

Dubai: World’s largest and tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, is all set to open on October 21. Standing at over 250-metres high, Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join Dubai’s long list of world record-breaking attractions.

The monument represents another addition to Dubai Holding’s extensive entertainment portfolio.

Open both day and night, Ain Dubai visitors will be able to experience two very different sides of Dubai, from the stunning Bluewaters views to a host of night-time entertainment.

Visitors can gaze at the sunset’s golden rays glittering across the skyscrapers or watch Dubai’s spectacular LED lights switch on as it gets darker.

The Observation Cabins provide the perfect platform for those never-seen-before Instagrammable 360-degree views of Dubai.

Visitors can experience a uniquely fun way to relax into the end of a busy day or start an incredible night out at the Social Cabins, which feature beverage-inclusive packages that offer something for everyone. They can also step into a premium cabin for the VIP treatment or get the best social vibes at the Ain Dubai Sky Bar cabins.