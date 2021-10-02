World’s Largest Khadi National Flag Unveiled In Leh

New Delhi: The world’s largest Khadi national flag was installed in Leh, Ladakh, on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary.

The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur today.

The “Khadi national flag” has a length of 225 feet with a width of 150 feet and weighs 1000 kilogram

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while sharing a video on Twitter, said, “It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi ji’s Jayanti, the world’s largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu’s memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!”

