The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced plans to build the world’s largest cricket stadium in Amravati, Andhra Pradesh.

The stadium will have a seating capacity of over 1.32 lakh, surpassing the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The project, estimated to cost Rs 800 crores, will be part of a larger sports city planned on 200 acres.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will provide financial assistance, and local fundraising efforts will also contribute. The ACA aims to host the 2029 National Games in Amravati and establish three cricket academies in the region. The project is expected to boost local talent and modernize cricket infrastructure in the state.