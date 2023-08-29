World’s first BS 6 Stage II electrified flex fuel vehicle prototype unveiled

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said Ethanol being an indigenous, eco-friendly, and renewable fuel holds promising prospects for India. He said the emphasis of the Modi Government on ethanol aligns with objectives of attaining energy self-sufficiency, doubling farmers’ income, transitioning them to Urjadata while continuing to support them as Annadata, and positively impacting the environment. He said the day the ethanol economy becomes of 2 lakh crores agricultural growth rate will reach 20% from the current 12%. Talking about innovations in biofuels Shri Gadkari spoke of a refinery in Numaligarh in Assam of Indian Oil Corporation where bamboo is being used for manufacturing bioethanol.

Gadkari said this innovative vehicle is based on the Innova Hycross and is engineered to adhere to India’s stricter emission standards, marking it as the first-ever BS 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle prototype globally. He said the forthcoming stages for this prototype encompass meticulous refinement, homologation, and certification processes.