World Wrestling Championships: Anshu Malik Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Silver, Sarita Bags Bronze

New Delhi: Anshu Malik settled for a silver medal after losing her 57kg final to 2016 Olympic champion Helen Lousie Maroulis but Sarita Mor grabbed her maiden medal at the big stage by winning the 59kg bronze, at the first woman world champion in wrestling on Thursday.

Anshu, a cadet World champion and a junior Worlds silver medallist, was the third Indian to reach the final of the World championships after 2010 champion Sushil Kumar and 2018 silver medallist Bajrang Punia.