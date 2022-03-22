Conserve Water
World Water Day: Simple Ways To Conserve Water In The Kitchen

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Water is a precious resource that for many is becoming harder and harder to come by as droughts spread far and wide. Small changes in daily habits can make a big difference, saving hundreds of gallons of water and lowering your utility bill in the process.

Here are 10 simple steps you can take:

  • Washing dishes by hand: Turn off the tap and soak your dishes in the sink basin or a small tub of soapy water. Use a brush or sponge to dislodge food particles instead of relying on the force of running water.
  • Using a dishwasher: Only run your dishwasher when you have a full load. Whenever possible, choose the quickest wash setting.
  • Cleaning fruits and vegetables: Rinse and scrub produce in a bowl of water instead of under the tap. Use the leftover water to water plants.
  • Cooking vegetables: Water that you used to steam or boil vegetables can be reused in soups/stocks or to cook rice or pasta. Or cool the water and use it to water plants.
  • Boiling pasta: Boil pasta in a smaller pot with less water, and then reuse the leftover water to feed plants (again, cool it to room temperature first).
  • Making tea or coffee: Fill your kettle with only the amount of water you need. Bonus: boiling less water saves electricity or gas, too.
  • Drinking water: Do you let the tap run to get cold water? Chill bottles or pitchers of tap water in the fridge.
  • Defrosting food: Defrost frozen food in the refrigerator instead of a water bath. Note that you may need to plan ahead; a pound of ground meat or boneless chicken breasts takes a day to thaw in the fridge.
  • Disposing food waste: Garbage disposals may be convenient but they use a lot of water. Consider composting your food waste, instead. The City of Los Angeles offers free backyard composting workshops and discounted bins.
