World Water Day: PM Modi Urges People To Take Pledge To Save Every Drop Of Water

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to take the pledge to save every drop of water on World Water Day.

On this occassion, he has also appreciated all those individuals and organisations who are working towards saving water.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

“Over the last few years, it is heartening to see water conversation become a mass movement, with innovative efforts taking place in all parts of the nation. I would like to appreciate all those individuals and organisations who are working towards saving water.”

“अद्भिः सर्वाणि भूतानि जीवन्ति प्रभवन्ति च।।

On World Water Day, let’s reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water. Our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for our citizens.”

“माताओं और बहनों के जीवन को आसान बनाने में जल जीवन मिशन अत्यंत प्रभावी साबित हो रहा है। जन–जन की भागीदारी से घर-घर नल से जल पहुंचाने का संकल्प पूरा होगा।”

“Together, let’s further water conservation and contribute to a sustainable planet. Every drop saved helps our people and enhances our progress.”

