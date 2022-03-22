World Water Day 2022: Significance & history

New Delhi: Every year on March 22, the world celebrates World Water Day. The day is intended to promote the responsible management of freshwater resources.

The subject of World Water Day 2022, proposed by IGRAC, is ‘Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible.’ It will be presented on March 21, 2022, at the opening session of the 9th World Water Forum in Dakar, Senegal.

World Water Day was officially established by a resolution approved at the United Nations General Assembly conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. The United Nations General Assembly then passed a resolution declaring March 22 to be World Water Day every year beginning 1993. The March 22nd date was agreed upon and finalised. It was celebrated every year.

According to the United Nations (UN) website, the primary goal of this day is to “support the achievement of sustainable development goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.”