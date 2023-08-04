World University Games: Jyothi Yarraji breaks national record to win Bronze in Women’s 100M Hurdles

Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji clocked 12.78 seconds to better her own women’s 100m hurdles national record and bagged bronze in the toughly fought finals in Chengdu.

With this timing, Jyothi qualified for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Viktoria Forster (Slovakia) (12.72) Secured Gold and Yanni Wu bagged Silver medals (12.76) respectively.

Asian Championship holder and the fastest Indian Woman in 100m hurdles, lifted hopes, dreams and aspirations of the entire Indian University Team when she qualified for the finals of 100 meters Women hurdles at the Shuangliu Sports Centre Stadium, Chengdu with a timing of 13.05.

Amlan Borgohain breezed into the finals of 200m Men with a seasonal best score of 20.57. Amlan Borgohain also qualified for the Hangzhou Asian Games with this timing. He bagged bronze in the finals with a season best timing of 20.55 seconds. Tsebo Isadore Matsoso( South Africa) claimed gold ( 20.36 seconds) and the silver medal was bagged by Yudai Nishi( Japan) with a timing of 20.46 seconds. Amlan, current National Record Holder in Men’s 200M is a student of KIIT University, he became the first Indian Male athlete to win a Medal in the Athletics discipline at the World University Games. KIIT University Student, Dutee was the first female to win a Medal in Athletics in WUG 2019 at Napoli, Italy.

Two Indian University athletes Sathya Tamilarashan (India) and Sindhushree Ganesha qualified for the Women’s Pole Vault Final. In the finals Sathta Tamilarasan finished seventh by clearing a height of 3.60 mtrs, while Sindushree Ganesha had a washout in the finals.

In the Men’s Javelin Throw, Vikrant Malik and Anuj Kalera qualified for the finals with a score of 71.15 mtrs and 69.49 mtrs respectively.

In the Men’s Hammer Throw, Ajay Kumar qualified for the finals clearing a distance of 65.08 Mtrs. In the finals he could only finish 11th position by throwing a distance of 65.99 mtrs.