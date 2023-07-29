World University Games 2023: Shooter Manu Bhaker Bags Two Gold Medals On Day 1

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker bagged two gold medals on Saturday, Day 1 of the World University Games 2023 being held in Chengdu, China. India finished day one with four medals – three golds and one bronze.

Olympian Manu Bhaker clinched the women’s 10m air pistol gold at the Chengdu Shooting School to bag her individual medal. The 21-year-old Indian shooter then combined with Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhidnya Patil to win the gold medal in the 10m air pistol women’s team event.

Another Indian shooter, Elavenil Valarivan, added to India’s medals tally with a gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Meanwhile, Indian judoka Yamini Mourya clinched a bronze medal in the women’s 57kg category.

In the 10m air pistol women’s team event, the Indian trio of Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhidnya Patil finished ahead of China and Iran, who won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

This was Elavenil Valarivan’s third medal at the World University Games. The 24-year-old Indian shooter had bagged an individual silver and a team bronze at the 2019 Games in Naples.

Later in the day, Yamini Mourya defeated Oyunchimeg Oyungerel of Mongolia by ippon to seal bronze in the women’s 57kg event.

After winning her first two bouts, Yamini Mourya lost to eventual gold medallist Mimi Huh of the Republic of Korea in the semi-finals to make the bronze medal match.

Meanwhile, the Indian mixed compound archery team also ensured a medal by reaching the final. The compound women’s team also made the gold medal match on Friday.

Close to 230 Indian athletes are competing at the Chengdu meet. The World University Games, which is held biennially, is one of the largest multi-sport events in the world.