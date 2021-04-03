World University Games 2021 at Chengdu, China postponed to 2022

Bhubaneswar: The 31st World University Games 2021 to be held at Chengdu, China from 18th – 29th August 2021 has been postponed to 2022.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation and ensuring the safety of all participants the FISU Executive Committee and the Federation of University Sport in China together decided to postpone the World University Games 2021. The final dates will be approved at the next FISU Executive Committee meeting in May.

A total of 7 players from Odisha (5 from KIIT University & 2 from Utkal University) were provisionally selected in Athletics, Badminton & Volleyball disciplines for the upcoming World University Games 2021.

The names are as mentioned below.

Athletics

Dutee Chand (Women) from KIIT University

Madhumita Deb (Women) from KIIT University

Amlan Borgohain (Men) from KIIT University

Badminton

Rutaparna Panda (Women) from KIIT University

Volleyball

Shirisa Karami (Women) from KIIT University

Pratyush Kumar Nanda (Men) from Utkal University

Pragyan Sarathi Jena (Men) from Utkal University

The Camps for various games which were supposed to be held at KIIT University would be held after receiving the new dates from FISU of the upcoming World University Games.