World Tuberculosis Day
PC: Twitter/Sudarsan Pattnaik/Manas Kumar Sahoo
State

World Tuberculosis Day: Renowned Sand Artists Create Awareness Through Murals

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 1

Puri: International sand artists and sand animators Sudarsan Pattnaik and Manas Kumar Sahoo have marked the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day with a new creation.

World TB day is annually observed on March 24 and the theme for the year is to focus on the need for investments and resources that are required to eradicate this disease.

Both the sand sculptures convey this year’s theme of  World TB Day “Invest to End TB. Save Lives”

Check Out their Posts Below:

<>

</>

<>

</>

Pradeep Sahoo 11960 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

fifteen + twenty =

Breaking