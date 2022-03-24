World Tuberculosis Day: Renowned Sand Artists Create Awareness Through Murals

Puri: International sand artists and sand animators Sudarsan Pattnaik and Manas Kumar Sahoo have marked the occasion of World Tuberculosis (TB) Day with a new creation.

World TB day is annually observed on March 24 and the theme for the year is to focus on the need for investments and resources that are required to eradicate this disease.

Both the sand sculptures convey this year’s theme of World TB Day “Invest to End TB. Save Lives”

Check Out their Posts Below:

On #WorldTBDay ,My SandArt at with message *Invest to End TB. Save Lives* at Puri beach in India. #TuberculosisDay pic.twitter.com/YK7KUUeYEi — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 24, 2022

