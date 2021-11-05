World Tsunami Awareness Day: History & Significance

New Delhi: Every year, November 5 marks the World Tsunami Awareness Day to spread awareness about the deadly natural disaster which claimed lives over 260,000 people.

According to a report by the United Nations official website, the deadly disaster of Tsunami in the Indian Ocean in December 2004 surpassed any other natural hazard which occurred in past 100 years.

Millions of deaths took place, and 14 countries were affected by the tsunami. The hardest hit country was Thailand, and an estimate suggests that 2,27,000 died alone in Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and India.

In a bid to spread the awareness, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2015 declared November 5 as World Tsunami Awareness Day. And, since then, the day has been observed continuously every year.

The term ‘Tsunami’ is a Japanese term which means “harbour wave”. A tsunami is a series of giant waves caused by earthquakes or undersea volcanic eruptions and underwater landslides.