World Theatre Day: History & Significance

New Delhi: March 27 is celebrated as World Theatre Day across the world. It’s a day to remember and honour the amazing world of theatre and its artists who bring life to characters and present a slice of reality from a stage.

The first-ever World Theatre Day Message in 1962 was penned by Jean Cocteau. President Arvi Kivimaa proposed on behalf of the Finnish Centre of the International Theatre Institute, first in Helsinki and then in Vienna at the 9th World Congress of the ITI in June 1961, that a World Theatre Day be made.

The proposal was obliged by the Scandinavian centers.

Types of theaters in India

Here are some of the most famous forms of theaters in India:

Bhavai from Gujarat

Chhau from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha

Jatra from West Bengal

Kathakali from Kerala

Kudiyattam from Kerala

Maach from Madhya Pradesh

Naqal from Punjab

Nautanki from Uttar Pradesh

Odissi from Odisha

Ramlila from northern India

Raas Leela from Assam

Tamasha from Maharashtra

Tiatr from Goa

Yakshagana from Karnataka