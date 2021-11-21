World Television Day Today!

New York: World Television Day is celebrated across the globe on November 21 to mark the increasing impact of the early 20th-century invention in the contemporary world.

The UN General Assembly proclaimed November 21 as World Television Day to recognise the impact of the ‘idiot box’ on decision making by bringing the world attention to conflicts and its potential role in sharpening the focus on other major issues.

“On 21 and 22 November 1996, the United Nations held the first World Television Forum, where leading media figures met under the auspices of the United Nations to discuss the growing significance of television in today’s changing world and to consider how they might enhance their mutual cooperation. That is why the General Assembly decided to proclaim 21 November as World Television Day,” according to the United Nations website.