World Soil Day Today!

New Delhi: World Soil Day (WSD) is observed annually on December 5 as an opportunity to focus attention on the importance of healthy soil and to advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources.

This year, the theme of World Soil Day 2021 is ‘Halt soil salinization, boost soil productivity’ with a motive to raise awareness of the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems and human well-being.

The international observance was recommended by the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS) in 2002 to aware people of the degrading condition of the soil, its impact and its prevention.

The Food and Agriculture Organization had supported the day to be celebrated as a global awareness-raising platform under the leadership of the Kingdom of Thailand and within the framework of the Global Soil Partnership.

The FAO Conference, in June 2013, urged to adopt the World Soil Day at the 68th UN General Assembly. The Assembly finally designated December 5, 2014, as the first official World Soil Day.