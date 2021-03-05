World Skill Centre In Bhubaneswar Inaugurated By Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the World Skills Center in Bhubaneswar. The centre has been built for the purpose of developing skills among the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said: “Today marks an important milestone as we add a new chapter in the skill ecosystem of Odisha. It gives me a deep sense of satisfaction and happiness on the inauguration of the World Skill Center.”

The Odisha CM said: “Skill Development has always been a priority for my Government. Our aim is to meet the aspirations of the youth as well as create a pool of increased opportunities for them. A lot of emphasis is being accorded by my government to short term, long term and advance skill training through industry collaborations and certifications. We are intensely investing in the future of youth by creating infrastructure and mechanism for making them future-ready. This will help our youth to stay ahead of the competition in the professional world. Within a short span, the results of this investment have added feathers to Odisha’s Story.

Gold Medal win at World Skill Competition and innovations demonstrated by our skill institutes during the pandemic have set the standards worth emulating. Our ITIs are amongst the best in the country. Sustained efforts made by OSDA and the Skill Development & Technical Education Department to improve the skill ecosystem of the state are commendable.

World Skill Center will further support our endeavour by providing advance skill training to our youth and prepare them for competing at the Global level. World Skill Center will take a lead in taking a giant leap of transformation from present to future for all Polytechnics and ITIs in Odisha. World Skill Center will also drive Skill Competitions and will be a landing point for all industry collaborations in the skill ecosystem, the Chief Minister said.

Naveen also expressed gratitude to Asian Development Bank and ITE Education Services Singapore for collaborating with Odisha for setting up a premier skill institute at par with global excellence. “I am sure that with large support from all stakeholders, the World Skill Center and Odisha will set new standards in Technical Education and Vocational Training. My heartiest congratulations to all,” concluded the Odisha CM.

Subroto Bagchi, chairman of the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), said: “The state would provide better opportunities for skills development for the employment of our youth globally and create a State Skill Vision 2030 for the needs of the overall development.”

Apart from the Chief Minister and OSDA Chairman, the function was attended by Premananda Nayak, Minister for Skills Development and Technical Education, Chief Secretary Suresh Kumar Mohapatra, Sanjay Kumar, Administrative Secretary, Department of Skills Development and Technical Education.