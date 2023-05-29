World Skill Center – Towards Developing Global Skills Among Odisha Youth

Bhubaneswar: Today, many youths in Odisha are able to explore various career opportunities within the state and outside after being ‘Skilled In Odisha’. Further, the ‘World Skill Center’ (WSC), established under the flagship vision of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), Govt of Odisha, is playing an important role in boosting the modern career dreams of the youth while preparing them for the global markets.

This state-of-the-art Skill Development center, focused on imparting modern & global skills, and setup under the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Govt of Odisha, has come up at Mancheswar industrial estate in Bhubaneswar. Young boys and girls of Odisha are trained at the World Skill Center on a ‘Finishing School’ model making them industry ready for diverse sectors.

Candidates are skilled in seven advanced courses in School of Engineering and School of Services at WSC.

“In the coming days, the young men & women who are Skilled in Odisha will set a benchmark for themselves in the global skills & recruitment arena. The longstanding vision of having world class skilling facilities in the state by the hon’ble Chief Minister has lent Odisha a unique identity in the domain. At WSC we endeavour to shape the youth of Odisha into global workforce with training and exposure in various advanced technologies and services,” says Alka Misra, Chief Executive Officer of World Skill Center.

The World Skill Center has built adequate infrastructure including advanced laboratories and world-class equipment and adopted a dynamic pedagogy to produce the future workforce in various skill sectors. The Center has partnered with Singapore based Institute of Technical Education Services (ITEES) leveraging their expertise in the field of technical education and skilling, globally. The WSC is setting a reputation for itself as a one of its kind Skill Institution of the country.

The ‘School of Engineering’ at WSC offers five modules namely Electrical Technology, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Mechanical and Electrical Services, Mechatronics and Vertical Technology. ITI or Diploma Engineering pass outs from the state are eligible for this 1-year course through a selection based process.

Similarly, the School of Services has two market-oriented courses namely ‘Beauty Wellness and Spa’ and ‘Hair Fashion and Design’. Candidates having +2 or Diploma in any subject can apply for the same.

The World Skill Center was launched in 2021. Out of the first batch of pass out candidates, 24 individuals have got the opportunity to do ‘paid-internship’ at various organizations in Singapore today. The center lays special emphasis on ‘Placement’ for top performing candidates going out in each batch so they can pursue a career in various global organizations. The programme for the next batch of students will begin from September.

The candidates at WSC pay a nominal sum of Rs 20,000 towards course fee. However, they avail hostel accommodation and food, uniforms and bus facility, free of cost, borne by the Government of Odisha.

“The slogan ‘Skilled in Odisha’ has become synonymous with the aspirations of Odisha’s youth who wish to transform themselves into globally skilled human resources. Hence, the new generation of the state should come forward to avail the opportunity that the state government has offered through the World Skill Center,” adds Alka Misra, CEO WSC.

Under Odisha’s skill canvas, WSC shall operate on a hub and spoke model enhancing the skill education and training landscape with various skill development institutes as the spokes. It’s mandate also includes to upskill the educators through ‘Training of Trainers’ activities.