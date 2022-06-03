World Skill Center launches e-office to ensure efficiency, transparency

Bhubaneswar: World Skill Center launched an e-office on Friday which was inaugurated by the Principal Secretary of Skill Development & Technical Education, Hemant Sharma. World Skill Center is a premier institute in transforming the skill ecosystem of Odisha, under the Skill Development & Technical Education Department.

Launching the initiative, Principal Secretary of SD&TE Department, Sharma said that, in the coming days, e-office platforms will also be implemented in all government engineering colleges, polytechnics and ITIs in the state under the Department of Skill Development and Technical Education. It has been implemented as a pilot project at the World Skills Center. It will help in students’ scholarships & office management and prevail transparency in their work, said Sharma, Principal Secretary, SDTE.

Talking about the advantages of e-Office for a Digital World Skill Center, Executive Director of CMGI, Dr. Satya Priya Rath said that e-Office is a very effective tool to ensure transparency, efficiency, effectiveness and accountability. Dr Rath also told that e-Office is a very convenient system for the employees, which will reduce the workload as well as ensure the efficiency of employees.

Speaking on the occasion CEO, Odisha Skill Development Authority Sri Reghu G said that the implementation of such a system will help WSC to move to a paperless system and improve decision making on a real-time basis especially when WSC is an ADB project that requires constant interaction with Government officers.

SIO of NIC, Smt Kavita Roy Das has given a detailed overview of e-Office. Smt Roy told that the e-Office is a Mission Mode Project under the National E-Governance Plan initiated in 2009. e-Office is developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) and is being implemented through the Center for Modernizing Government Initiative (CMGI), under the GA & PG Department of Odisha Government.

In his welcome address, Principal of WSC, Sangaran Gopal has informed that as of today, e-Office has been implemented in 149 Government Offices. e-Office has been proved to be very useful to operate office remotely, especially during this pandemic period. It is a proud moment to launch e-Office in the WSC.

Additional Secretary of SD&TE, Smt Renuprava Nayak has offered the vote of thanks. Vice Principal, Dr Subhanga Kishore Das, CTO, Shasanka Sekhar Choudhry, IT Application Expert, Dhananjaya Sarangi, State Project Coordinator, CMGI, Pinaki Mohanty & Technical Director, NIC B.Satpathy were coordinating the implementation process of e-Office.