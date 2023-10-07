World Skill Center Introduces New Course On ‘Vertical Transportation’ Offering Global Opportunities

Bhubaneswar: Today, high-rise structures have become a need for urban housing, offices, airports, malls & public places etc, where movement of humans & goods has become critical. Thus, demand for advanced technology and skilled workforce to manage modern equipment like elevators, escalators & travelators is rising globally.

Keeping the industry needs in mind, World Skill Center Bhubaneswar (WSC) has launched a new program in Vertical Transportation to prepare Odisha youth for a global career under the ‘Skilled In Odisha’ vision of Govt of Odisha.

The new prog being introduced in Academic Year 2023-24, is titled ‘Advanced Certificate in Facility Technology (Vertical Transportation)’. It is designed under the guidance of Institute of Technical Education Singapore (ITEES) and aims to provide students required technical skills & exposure to install, commission, maintain, repair & inspect modern lifts & escalators covering the entire gamut of operations under the domain.

This 1-year program with eligibility for 2-year ITI & Polytechnic students of Odisha is going to be a part of the School of Engineering at WSC. A global curriculum, ultramodern labs including simulation facility and a finishing school approach, has made this course one of it’s kind in the country. It covers core areas like installation & commissioning, operations & maintenance, troubleshoot & repair, inspection etc of escalators, elevators and similar machines.

Apart from the technical areas, the students under the program will attend Life Skills modules which cover inter-personal communication, professional development, design thinking, entrepreneurship and software applications, sports & wellness etc.

Moreover, WSC provides meritorious students international exposure under Student Exchange Program and Student Internship Program at Singapore. This opportunity helps empower the students to learn the global trends and reshape their career goals.

The counselling for students shortlisted through online entrance under School of Engineering is scheduled from 9-12 October. The session covering total seven programs under School of Engineering and School of Services is set to begin soon.