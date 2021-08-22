World Sanskrit Day Today, PM Modi Sends Message

New Delhi: Considered to be one of the oldest languages in the world, Sanskrit has a day dedicated to its celebration. Every year, Sanskrit Diwas, also known as ‘Vishvasamskritadinam’ is celebrated on the Purnima (full moon) of the ‘Shravana‘ month.

On the occasion of Sanskrit Week celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a message and greeted people in simple Sanskrit language. This year, Sanskrit Day will be celebrated on August 22 to cherish the importance of the Sanskrit language.

एषा भाषा प्राचीना चेदपि आधुनिकी,

यस्यां गहनं तत्त्वज्ञानम् अस्ति तरुणं काव्यम् अपि अस्ति,

या सरलतया अभ्यासयोग्या परं श्रेष्ठदर्शनयुक्ता च,

तां संस्कृतभाषाम् अधिकाधिकं जनाः पठेयुः।

सर्वेभ्यः संस्कृतदिवसस्य शुभाशयाः। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2021

World Sanskrit Day or Sanskrit Day was first celebrated in 1969 as a symbol to respect the rich culture of India. The day was declared by the Indian Government in 1969 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as a small percentage of the population in the country speaks Sanskrit.

Sanskrit personifies India’s rich cultural heritage. Some of the most priceless advice, stories and folk tales of India are in Sanskrit.

The richness of the language had also impressed a clutch of Europeans.

Among them was Sir William Jones (an English scholar in Sanskrit and founder of the Asian Society) who came to India in 1783, as a judge of the British Supreme Court of Judicature in Calcutta. He translated Abhijnana Shakuntala and Ritu Samhara (which had been written by the Sanskrit poet Kalidasa) and Gita Govinda (written by the poet Jayadeva) into English. Jones also translated Manusmriti into English.

In 1785, another scholar named Sir Charles Wilkins translated the Bhagavad Gita into English. Max Muller, the German philologist translated the Hitopadesha (a collection of Indian fables) into German.