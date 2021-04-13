World Relays: Dutee Chand In Quarantine, Trains In Isolation

New Delhi: Dutee Chand, national record holder in women’s 100 metres, will stay in quarantine for a week as well as train in isolation as she shifts her training base to Patiala’s National Institute of Sports from Bhubaneswar to prepare for next month’s World Relays.

The Odisha sprinter is one of the key runners in national women’s 4x100m relay squad shortlisted for next month’s World Relays, an Olympic qualification competition, in Poland.

To practice baton exchange and train with other members of the team, Dutee had reached Patiala from Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

It is mandatory for outstation athletes to furnish RT-PCR negative reports issued not before 72 hours and stay in quarantine for a minimum of one week in a SAI campus before training in a group with other athletes, say Sports Authority of India (SAI) guidelines that were issued recently.