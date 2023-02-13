World Radio Day 2023: All You Need To Know

New Delhi: To help people to understand the power of radio as a device that can unite people, educate them, and provide entertainment, World Radio Day is celebrated every year on February 13.

HISTORY

As part of its 36th session, UNESCO’s General Conference declared February 13 World Radio Day in 2011. February 13 is the anniversary of the founding of United Nations Radio, the UN’s international broadcasting service, which was established on this date in 1946 by UNESCO’s Director-General.

During its 67th Session, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on January 14, 2013. The United Nations General Assembly formally endorsed UNESCO’s proclamation on February 13 as World Radio Day.

Importance

World Radio Day came into existence in 2011. The United Nations General Assembly introduced this day and it is celebrated on 13 February every year.

The United Nations understood the importance of radio as a medium that encourages understanding of cultures and strengthens the spreading of correct information.

Theme

The theme for World Radio Day 2023 this year is “Radio and Peace”. The theme focuses on the rapid changes and advancements in the technology of radio.

It also highlights the importance of radio in helping people adapt to new realities. The radio will play a crucial role in shaping the future of communication.

IMP: Indian radio broadcasting began in the early 1920s, and in 1923, the Radio Club of Bombay broadcast its first programme. Lord Irwin, then Viceroy of India, inaugurated the Indian Broadcast Company (IBC) in Bombay.