World Press Freedom Day 2023 Today!

New Delhi: Every year on May 3, World Press Freedom Day is celebrated in order to emphasis the value of press freedom and the difficulties that journalists encounter in their work around the world. Following the recommendations of the General Conference of UNESCO, the day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993.

The theme for World Press Freedom Day this year is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a driver for all other human rights”. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly’s decision to proclaim International Press Freedom Day,” as per UNESCO.

History of the day

When a group of African journalists gathered in Namibia for a UNESCO conference on fostering an independent and pluralistic press, they came up with the initial concept for World Press Freedom Day. They proposed declaring May 3rd, a global day to honour and safeguard journalistic freedom.

The UNESCO General Conference later approved the idea in 1993, and the UN General Assembly proclaimed that World Press Freedom Day would be celebrated on May 3 every year. Since then, the day has been marked every year to bring attention to the value of press freedom and the necessity of preserving the independence of media.

Significance of the day

The purpose of World Press Freedom Day is to raise awareness about the value of press freedom, the necessity of defending journalists’ rights, and the need to support independent, free media. It serves as a reminder of the crucial role that journalists play in democracies and the value of upholding the right to knowledge and freedom of expression and emphasises the necessity of safeguarding journalists and making sure they can publish stories without fear of retaliation.

World Press Freedom Day serves as a reminder of the significance of the right to freedom of speech, which is a basic human right recognised in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. To encourage accountability and openness in the government and other institutions, free and independent media is crucial. The day serves as a reminder of how vital journalists are in keeping the powerful accountable and ensuring that the public has access to truthful and objective information.