World Postal Day: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Greets Universal Postal Union And Postal Family

New Delhi: World Post Day is celebrated each year on the 9th of October to mark the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874. India has been a member of the Universal Postal Union since 1876.

The purpose of World Post Day is to create awareness about the role of the postal sector in the lives of people and businesses as well as contribution to the socio-economic development of countries.

The theme for this year’s World Post Day is ‘Innovate to recover’.On the occasion of World Post Day, we remember the invaluable contributions of postal workers in ensuring public service delivery during the trying times of the Covid pandemic.

Warm greetings to Universal Postal Union and postal family on World Post Day from Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics & Information Technology.

To quote Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations-“The vast postal network – involving millions of workers moving billions of pieces of mail through hundreds of thousands of post offices – is woven into our societies, connecting communities the world over”

With more than 1.5 lakh IT-enabled Post Offices, India Post played a crucial role in rendering postal and financial services during the pandemic lockdown in 2020 and in 2021. The robust IT system enabled India Post to deliver financial services at the doorsteps of citizens.

The vast postal network has been further strengthened through the launch of India Post Payments Bank in 2018,with a vision to build the most accessible, affordable, and trusted bank for the common man.

On the occasion of World Postal Day, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, greeted the Universal Postal Union and Postal in a tweet. He also mentioned about the social contribution of India Postal Department.