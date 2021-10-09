World Post Day Today!

London: World Post Day is celebrated all over the world on October 9 in remembrance of the establishment of Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland.

It was declared as the World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan, in 1969. The UPU focused on a global communications revolution, with the aim that people could write to others all over the world. This day highlights the importance of postal services.

Before the digital communication sending letters through the post was the only way to communicate in long distance. If it was an emergency or urgent message, the Telegraph was used to communicate. The postal department has played a pivotal role in world history and is still an important medium to communicate.