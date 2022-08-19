World Photography Day: Easy Tips To Click Better Pics

New Delhi: World Photography Day is an annual, worldwide celebration of the art, craft, science and history of photography. Smartphone cameras have evolved by multiple folds over the last few years. On this World Photography Day, we have listed out 5 easy tips to click better photos using your smartphone. Take a look.

Adjust Exposure

The most basic adjustment you can make is exposure—brightening or darkening a scene—and using it effectively can turn a bland image into a head-turner. Use it to brighten the shot of your fancy dinner to make it perfect for Instagram, or to darken shadows in a portrait for a more dramatic look.

Turn On Your Grid

You can turn on framing grids in your phone’s camera app. Adding a grid line gives you help in keeping the horizon straight and is a big plus for portraits in front of famous landmarks. With the notable exception of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, it’s generally a good idea to keep upright structures perfectly vertical in your photos.

Learn Your Camera’s Features

The imaging capabilities of modern smartphone cameras are staggering. We’ve seen advances in computational photography that allow you to make SLR-level photos with your phone.

Learn what your phone does, and when to use them. You’ll want to turn on HDR for most phones for day-to-day photography. Use Night mode for images shot in dim interiors or outdoors after the sun has set. Portrait mode is an option on many phones; it blurs the background behind your subject and is sometimes called the Bokeh Effect. Those are the basics—some phones may have more specialized modes available.

Stand Still, Hold Steady

For better snapshots, take some time to set yourself before a shot. Stand steady, hold your phone like a camera (with both hands) and take advantage of any physical controls for exposure—if you can use a volume button to take a photo you can more easily hold your phone with two hands when making an image.

Embrace negative space.

“Negative space” simply refers to the areas around and between the subjects of an image — and it can take a photo from “good” to “great.”

When you include a lot of empty space in a photo, your subject will stand out more and evoke a stronger reaction from your viewer. And what does negative space looks like? It’s often a large expanse of open sky, an empty field, a large wall, or water, as in the example below.