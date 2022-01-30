World Odisha Society Felicitates Visiting Non-Resident Odias

Bhubaneswar: The visiting Non-Resident Odia Community leaders received warm Felicitations by the World Odisha Society (WOS) recently. Get-Togethers organised in two phases at the International headquarter of WOS in Nayapalli, were attended by dignitaries from different countries currently on a tour to Odisha. Presided over by WOS’s Chairman Kishore Dwibedi the Welcome Ceremony witnessed the participation of Top Brass WOS leaders from India and Abroad as well as several well-wishers of this apex Global Forum of Odias diaspora.

In the interactive session, the visiting WOS’s Foreign Delegates and their counterpart Members based in India and Odisha exchanged Mutual greetings, deliberated on their scope of contribution for the all-round betterment of Mother State and their possible role to accomplish the missions and visions being demarcated by WOS to ensure the emancipation of a Golden Odisha during 2036 when Odisha will be celebrating 100 years of Her formation. Particularly the NRO leaders emphasized finding the solutions to the problems they use to face in their adopted countries, enhancing their closer and constant interactions with their birthplace and Odisha, and broadening the action areas of WOS.

Addressing the gathering WOS’s Chairman Kishore Dwibedi informed that now we are in a process of chalking out plans and Programmes for WOS to play an effective offline role during the post Covid Period. Since the State Government has taken a decision on principle to host World Odia Summit once in two years, WOS has definitely had to play a larger role in this regard, Shri Dwibedi observed. Shri Dwibedi reiterated WOS’s demand to commence a NRO Ministry in the State Government.

The prominent personalities honoured during these two occasions include the Vice Chairman of WOS and President of Australia Odia Samaj Dr. Nalini Pati, Additional Editor of WOS’s Publication Department Dr. Tanmay Panda from Canada, Member of WOS’s Presidium Debarshi Mallick from Indonesia, Joint Secretary General of WOS and President of Netherlands Odia Samaj Saswat Padhi, WOS’s Joint General Secretary, Organisation, Prem Nepak from New Zealand, Vice-President of WOS’s Women’s wing from Australia Dr. Pravati Panigrahi and Executive Member of Netherland Odia Samaj Suvendu Acharya. President of Wos’s Women’s wing Dr. Sunanda Mishra Panda from Canada and Mentor of WOS’s Youth Wing Ram Prasad Mohanty from Australia, both of whom are now in Odisha have joined the ceremony through virtual manner.

The WOS’s Indian members and well wishers present include Former President of Lion’s Club Engineer Bipin Nayak, President of Utkal Journalists Association Bibhuti Bhushan Kar, Senior Bureaucrat Suresh Mantry, Noted Poet Rakshak Nayak, Senior Journalists Sanat Mishra, Sanjay Das, Partha Sarathi Jena, Fitness Guru Hari Patnaik, Renowned Sculptor from Bengaluru Gyanesh Mishra, Veteran Musicologist Dhaneswar Swain, Fame vocalist Sukanta Kundu, Young Entrepreneurs Prabodh Samantara, Pravash Jena, WOS’s IT General Secretary Rabindra Narayan Behera, General Secretary Promotion of Mother Tongue Pabitra Maharatha, General Secretary, Culture, Kaveri Behera, Additional Editor, Publication Dr Suniti Mund and Member of Youth team Nandan Dwibedi.