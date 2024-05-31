World No Tobacco Day 2024: Significance, Theme & More

World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31 to raise awareness about the health risks associated with the use of tobacco.

This day is a reminder of several health risks like heart disease, stroke, cancer and some respiratory illnesses. Smoking is fatal to health causing millions of deaths every year imposing a huge burden on healthcare systems.

History and Significance:

The World Health Organisation passed a resolution WHA40.38 in 1987 and declared April 7, 1988, “a world no-smoking day. This marks the 40th anniversary of the organisation and this was the first step in the direction of a broader movement.

Once the no-smoking day succeeded, the WHO established Resolution WHA42.19 in 1988 and created World No Tobacco Day which will be observed every year on May 31.

This day plays a key role in raising awareness among people about the potential health risks associated with tobacco use. This includes the risk involved in the dangers of smoking and the use of tobacco products causing health issues like cancer, heart disease, stroke and respiratory illnesses.

Theme of World No Tobacco Day 2024:

The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2024 is “Protecting children from tobacco industry interference”. The message is to protect future generations and ensure a constant decrease in tobacco consumption”.

Risks of tobacco: Tobacco consumption is a major cause of a range of health issues. These conditions are not only dangerous but can be fatal. Here are some of the harmful effects of tobacco: Cancer: Smoking causes many types of cancer, including lung, mouth, throat, liver, stomach, and ovarian cancer. Lung disease: It causes lung disease by damaging the airways and the small air sacs (alveoli) present in the lungs. It causes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis.