World No Tobacco Day 2024: Significance, Theme & More
World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31 to raise awareness about the health risks associated with the use of tobacco.
This day is a reminder of several health risks like heart disease, stroke, cancer and some respiratory illnesses. Smoking is fatal to health causing millions of deaths every year imposing a huge burden on healthcare systems.
History and Significance:
Theme of World No Tobacco Day 2024:
Tobacco consumption is a major cause of a range of health issues. These conditions are not only dangerous but can be fatal.
Here are some of the harmful effects of tobacco:
Cancer: Smoking causes many types of cancer, including lung, mouth, throat, liver, stomach, and ovarian cancer.
Lung disease: It causes lung disease by damaging the airways and the small air sacs (alveoli) present in the lungs. It causes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis.
Cardiovascular Disease: The use of tobacco will increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. It also damages blood vessels and can make them thicken and grow narrower.
Weakened Immune System: Smoking weakens the immune system and makes the body more vulnerable to infections.
Diabetes: Tobacco also causes type 2 diabetes among smokers. The risk of developing diabetes is 30–40% higher for active smokers than nonsmokers.
Premature Ageing: Smoking can cause premature ageing, wrinkles, and skin damage.
Dental Problems: Tobacco use can also affect the health of teeth and gums and lead to tooth loss and oral cancer.
Ways to quit smoking
The most important action people can take is to quit smoking to improve their health. Quitting tobacco is challenging but can be achieved with the right methods and support. As per the WHO, only 23 countries provide comprehensive cessation services with full or partial cost coverage to assist tobacco users in quitting. Health professionals recommend several methods for quitting, such as nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) like patches, gums, and lozenges.
People can also opt for medications like bupropion SR and varenicline that help reduce cravings. There are seven safe and effective medicines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help you quit. One can also start a counselling session with a health care professional to quit smoking.
