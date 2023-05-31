World No Tobacco Day 2023: History, significance, and theme

New Delhi: World No-Tobacco Day is observed globally on May 31 every year. It is an annual event organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) aimed at raising awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption, and encouraging people to quit smoking.

History and Significance of No Tobacco Day

7 April,1987 was selected as ‘world no-smoking day’ after the World Health Assembly passed resolution WHA40.38, in 1987. Next year, Resolution WHA42.19 was passed, demanding the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, every year on May 31.

This year, the celebration will revolve around raising awareness among the global citizens. It will also include raising awareness about the business practices of tobacco companies.

Theme of World No Tobacco Day 2023

This year’s theme for the World No Tobacco Day is ‘We need food, not tobacco.’ The WHO and other public health organisations across the world will come together to celebrate the day on Wednesday giving a message on similar lines.