World No Tobacco Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

New Delhi: World No Tobacco Day or Anti-Tobacco Day is marked every year on 31 May. As the name suggests, this annual campaign is marked to spread awareness about the adverse effects of smoking. The main aim of the day is to highlight the risk associated with the use of tobacco and to protect the health of smokers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) promotes the campaign to enlighten the health risks associated with the use of tobacco and to encourage governments to draw up policies to help people reduce smoking and usage of other tobacco products.

The theme of World No-Tobacco Day this year is “Tobacco: Threat to our environment,” as mentioned in the UNEP website. Tobacco impacts both the health of countless people across the planet as well as the environment at large.

Cigarette filters contain microplastics which more often than not, are improperly disposed off, causing the accumulation of such toxic, man-made and non-bio-degradable material in the environment. Such issues make the event highly significant.

As mentioned in the official WHO website, it was the year 1987 when the WHO member states created the World No-Tobacco Day. That same year a resolution was passed by the World Health Assembly for the creation of a World No-smoking Day. The following year, another resolution was passed by the same body establishing May 31 as World No Tobacco Day. The annual and global celebration has continued ever since.

Each year the campaign focuses on a key impact of tobacco use and tobacco trade, with the ultimate objective to dissuade people from their dependence on the product. This year, the focus is on how tobacco poisons our planet and its environment.